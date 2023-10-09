First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 48,473 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 366.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $363.78. 24,027,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,532,387. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

