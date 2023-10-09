First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.97. 722,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

