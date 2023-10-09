Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 55,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 19,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,271.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,064,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,417.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 36,413 shares of company stock worth $65,346 in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42,890 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,248,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 567,314 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,047 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 611,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

