Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 55,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 19,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,271.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,064,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,417.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 36,413 shares of company stock worth $65,346 in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
