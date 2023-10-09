Frax Share Price Tops $5.18 on Major Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00018826 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $385.14 million and $14.95 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,290,918 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

