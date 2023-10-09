Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Down 2.5%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

