G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

GIII has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.84. 404,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.54. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

