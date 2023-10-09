G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $295.22 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00034484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00024225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003140 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.