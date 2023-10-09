Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.69. 1,126,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,433. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

