Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.47

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 382590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

