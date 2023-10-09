Globavend Holdings Ltd. Plans $9 Million IPO for October 13th (GVH)

Globavend Holdings Ltd. (GVH) expects to raise $9 million in an IPO on Friday, October 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,900,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Globavend Holdings Ltd. generated $24 million in revenue and $810,000 in net income. The company has a market cap of $67.5 million.

R.F. Lafferty & Co. acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Globavend Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with operations conducted by our Hong Kong subsidiary, Globavend HK. Since June 2023, we have established our principal executive office in Perth, Australia. (Incorporated in theÂ Cayman Islands) Founded in 2016, we are an emerging e-commerce logistics provider providing end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand. Our business spans Hong Kong, 4 cities in Australia and in New Zealand through our own business presence and the presence of our service providers. Our customers are primarily enterprise customers, being e-commerce merchants, or operators of e-commerce platforms, in providing business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, we provide integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand, where we provide customers with a one-stop solution, from pre-carriage parcel drop off to parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation and delivery. We rely our own proprietary all-in-one shipping solution, which has been or can be connected to the customerâ€™s own IT systems (such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, booking management systems or point of sale (POS) systems) on one end and the transportation management systems (TMS) of our ground transportation service providers on the other end, to facilitate effective logistics management. (Globavend Holdings Ltd. filed its F-1 and disclosed terms for its IPO on Aug. 23, 2023.) “.

Globavend Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2016 and has 7 employees. The company is located at Office 1401, Level 14, 197 St Georges Tce, Perth, WA 6000, Australia and can be reached via phone at +61 08 6141 3263.

