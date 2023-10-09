Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $91.80

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRIDGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.80 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.12), with a volume of 286494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.14).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.77. The firm has a market cap of £526.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.43 and a beta of 0.13.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,798 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £3,581.44 ($4,383.65). In related news, insider Isabel Liu bought 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £3,581.44 ($4,383.65). Also, insider John Leggate purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.50 ($6,104.65). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,798 shares of company stock worth $975,644. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

