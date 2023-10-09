Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $91.80

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.80 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.12), with a volume of 286494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.14).
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.77. The firm has a market cap of £526.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.43 and a beta of 0.13.
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
Insider Activity
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Company Profile
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gresham House Energy Storage Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.