Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) versus Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) and Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Grifols has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astria Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grifols and Astria Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grifols 0 4 2 0 2.33 Astria Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Grifols presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.00%. Astria Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 225.08%. Given Astria Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astria Therapeutics is more favorable than Grifols.

This table compares Grifols and Astria Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grifols $6.39 billion 0.92 $219.44 million N/A N/A Astria Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.83 million ($2.44) -2.65

Grifols has higher revenue and earnings than Astria Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Grifols and Astria Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grifols N/A N/A N/A Astria Therapeutics N/A -54.10% -25.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Grifols shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Astria Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Grifols shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Astria Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astria Therapeutics beats Grifols on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grifols

Grifols, S.A. operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product. The Diagnostic segment offers transfusion medicine, which includes Procleix Panther systems/Procleix Panther with Automation Ready technology, Automated NAT blood screening systems, assays, software, WADiana/Erytra/Erytra Eflexys analyzers, BLOODchip ID/IDCore/IDHPA/IDRHD/IDCORE/BIDS, and antigens; and clinical and diagnostics products, such as Promonitor and Alpha1D. The Bio Supplies segment provides human biological materials for life sciences research and the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products. The Others segment offers healthcare solutions, which provides services and manufactures products, including parenteral solutions, robotics, and software used by hospitals, blood banks, plasma collection centers and other healthcare systems. The company's products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. Grifols, S.A. has collaboration agreements with Canadian Blood Services for the processing of other plasma-derived products, and with GIANT and GigaGen to develop recombinant polyclonal immunoglobulin therapies. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Astria Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2021. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

