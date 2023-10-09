Grin (GRIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $44,766.74

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Grin has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $44,766.74 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,619.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00228489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.72 or 0.00791892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.00556440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00054419 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00119852 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

