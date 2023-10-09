Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of OMAB traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.30. 50,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.95. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $100.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 58.51% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $2.1446 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 193.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

