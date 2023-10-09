G&S Capital LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

