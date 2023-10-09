G&S Capital LLC Sells 388 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.45. 458,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

