GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 53,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 284,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.91.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

