Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.21. 225,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,921. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.