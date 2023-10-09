Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.16.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $109.79. 710,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,763. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.58%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

