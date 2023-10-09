Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,796 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,901 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.12. 6,542,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,581,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.