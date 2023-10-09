Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $22.55 or 0.00081739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $15.44 million and $105,349.20 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,771 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

