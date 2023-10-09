Head-To-Head Analysis: InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) versus Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InvenTrust Properties and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

InvenTrust Properties currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.25%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $247.92 million 6.66 $52.23 million $0.06 407.50 Franklin BSP Realty Trust $201.65 million 5.35 $14.43 million $1.42 9.25

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InvenTrust Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 1.62% 0.25% 0.16% Franklin BSP Realty Trust 54.88% 13.28% 2.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 1,433.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats InvenTrust Properties on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) member since 2013.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

