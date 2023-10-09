Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.55 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $38.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00034530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00024329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,602 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,601.66877 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04806045 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $21,826,337.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

