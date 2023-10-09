HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.48.

HireRight Stock Up 2.7 %

HRT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 72,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,426. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. HireRight has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.86 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in HireRight by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HireRight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

