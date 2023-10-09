Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.08. 199,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 200,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Homology Medicines Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.04.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.15% and a negative net margin of 4,779.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Homology Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 40.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

Featured Stories

