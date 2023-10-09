Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.66

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.