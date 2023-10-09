Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $7.64 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $108.54 million and $5.28 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $7.64 or 0.00027662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00092962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00045656 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,212,919 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

