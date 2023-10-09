Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Down 3%

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.97 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20). Approximately 36,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 20,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

Hornby Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.39. The firm has a market cap of £27.18 million, a PE ratio of -533.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hornby Company Profile

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

