Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.28

Shares of Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Huabao International Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

Huabao International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

