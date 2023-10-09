ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 83,451 shares.The stock last traded at $125.20 and had previously closed at $125.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get ICF International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICFI

ICF International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $1,151,690. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.