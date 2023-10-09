IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
IEH Trading Up 1.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.
About IEH
IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.
