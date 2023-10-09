Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 157.0% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.31. 405,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,559. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.46 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.