Immutable X 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.05 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001952 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $307.25 million and $15.05 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000822 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars.
