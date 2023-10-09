Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INFN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infinera from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 405,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,564. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $376.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.05 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola bought 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,417 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

