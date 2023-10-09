Insider Selling: Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Insider Sells 271,085 Shares of Stock

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Irving sold 271,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$25.80 ($16.43), for a total value of A$6,993,450.83 ($4,454,427.28).

Stuart Irving also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computershare alerts:

On Wednesday, October 4th, Stuart Irving 471,215 shares of Computershare stock.

Computershare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Computershare Increases Dividend

About Computershare

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Computershare’s previous Final dividend of $0.30. Computershare’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

(Get Free Report)

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.