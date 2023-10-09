Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.55. The company had a trading volume of 782,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,217. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

