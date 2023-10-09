Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.31 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00010668 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $20.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00034484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00024225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 507,197,412 coins and its circulating supply is 446,007,434 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.