Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) Trading Up 1.7%

Intrinsyc Technologies Corp (TSE:ITC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75. Approximately 4,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 27,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Intrinsyc Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69.

About Intrinsyc Technologies

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.

