Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.77. Approximately 365,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 342,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,041,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 949,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,454,000 after buying an additional 109,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,319,000 after buying an additional 23,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 605,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,928,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.