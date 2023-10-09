Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,522. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.26 and its 200-day moving average is $146.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
