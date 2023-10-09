Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.38. 719,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,833. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $66.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

