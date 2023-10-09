Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.69. 26,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 19,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1452 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
