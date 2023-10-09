Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.69. 26,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 19,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1452 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 863.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1,123.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2,512.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 316.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.