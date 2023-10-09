Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,039 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 78,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,698. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

