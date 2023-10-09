Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 183,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,337. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $834,970. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

