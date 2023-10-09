iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Boosted by Acute Investment Advisory LLC

Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 222.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,167 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.38. 12,298,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,835,547. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $109.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

