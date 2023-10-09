iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.25

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.25 and last traded at $73.12, with a volume of 62500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.12.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 51,510.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

