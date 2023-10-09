iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.25

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.25 and last traded at $73.12, with a volume of 62500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.12.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
