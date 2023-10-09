iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.53

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.53 and last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 126611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,862,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,616 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 448,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,969,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 442,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 336,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

