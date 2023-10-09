iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,004,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,483 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 21.5% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bell Bank owned about 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $202,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,736,075 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

