iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 951,434 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 451,547 shares.The stock last traded at $21.59 and had previously closed at $21.40.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,550,105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

