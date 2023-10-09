iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.65

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 1282067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
