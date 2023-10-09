iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.65

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 1282067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,995 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,989 shares during the period.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

